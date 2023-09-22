News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh gets second ‘waste to wonder’ park in Sector 32

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 22, 2023 05:52 AM IST

In another initiative under the Garbage-Free City Mission, the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday inaugurated the second Children Waste to Wonder Park in Sector 32.

Spread across 5 acres in Chandigarh’s Sector 32, the park has been developed at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh. The first such park is located in Sector 48. (HT Photo)
Spread across 5 acres, the green belt has been developed at a cost of 7 lakh. The first such park is located in Sector 48.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the park was a unique addition to Chandigarh’s list of amazing attractions. This initiative emphasises the vital importance of recycling and reuse in minimising waste entering landfill sites, making Chandigarh a cleaner and greener city. The park acts as an extraordinary testament to the dedication to transforming waste into eco-spaces that promote cleanliness and sustainability,” the mayor added.

“The park’s most remarkable feature is a unique play zone crafted entirely from recycled tyres. Besides providing an engaging experience for children, the play zone serves as a powerful reminder of the value of recycling in waste reduction, inspiring visitors of all ages. Various types of waste, including tyres, chains, bearings, iron sheets, pipes and other plastic materials, have been used to construct tunnels, tyre huts, dragon tyres, see-saw spring rider of tyres, hill of tyres, twist and turns, crawling obstacles and other play equipment,” said Gupta.

He added that the waste from the construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant had been used to make a Snakes and Ladder board for children and the bricks made out of waste have been used for the construction of benches, entry of the park and the wall construction.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said the park highlighted the significance of recycling and reuse in minimising waste. It not only demonstrated an approach to repurposing materials but also served as a compelling reminder of the value of recycling in reducing waste. Area councillor Anju Katyal was also present on the occasion.

