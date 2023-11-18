close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh gets shuttle busesfor Sukhna Lake, Bird Park and Rock Garden

Chandigarh gets shuttle busesfor Sukhna Lake, Bird Park and Rock Garden

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 18, 2023 06:42 AM IST

The bus, which will run from 11 am to 8 pm, will be available from the Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden parkings at a gap of every five minutes and at a cost of ₹10 per round trip

The UT administration started Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) shuttle bus Service around Rock Garden, Bird Park and Sukhna Lake during the weekends and public holidays from Saturday.

The shuttle bus will run between the Chandigarh landmarks on the weekends and public holidays. (HT File)
The shuttle bus will run between the Chandigarh landmarks on the weekends and public holidays. (HT File)

Visitors’ private vehicles shall be allowed to park in the paid parking in Sector 5 opposite Sukhna Lake and the pit parking of Rock Garden on first come, first serve basis and as per availability of space. If these parking slots are fully occupied, then the private vehicles will be guided towards Kachhi parking near High Court and backside of offices in Sector 9 from where they can avail the shuttle service.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The bus, which will run from 11 am to 8 pm, will be available from the two parkings at a gap of every five minutes and at a cost of 10 per round trip. The pick/drop points of the shuttle buses are the Rock Garden, the Gursagar Sahib Turn and the Sukhna Lake near the ATC light.

The road in front of Sukhna Lake near the Lake Club parking will be declared a no vehicle zone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out