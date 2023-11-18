Chandigarh gets shuttle busesfor Sukhna Lake, Bird Park and Rock Garden

The UT administration started Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) shuttle bus Service around Rock Garden, Bird Park and Sukhna Lake during the weekends and public holidays from Saturday. The shuttle bus will run between the Chandigarh landmarks on the weekends and public holidays. (HT File)

Visitors’ private vehicles shall be allowed to park in the paid parking in Sector 5 opposite Sukhna Lake and the pit parking of Rock Garden on first come, first serve basis and as per availability of space. If these parking slots are fully occupied, then the private vehicles will be guided towards Kachhi parking near High Court and backside of offices in Sector 9 from where they can avail the shuttle service.

The bus, which will run from 11 am to 8 pm, will be available from the two parkings at a gap of every five minutes and at a cost of ₹10 per round trip. The pick/drop points of the shuttle buses are the Rock Garden, the Gursagar Sahib Turn and the Sukhna Lake near the ATC light.

The road in front of Sukhna Lake near the Lake Club parking will be declared a no vehicle zone.