Chandigarh: GMCH-32 to fill UT pool seats based on NEET-PG merit despite exceeding all-India quota

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has stuck with the decision of filling half of the state quota seats for admission to PG courses (MD/MS) for the 2024-25 session on the basis of rank obtained in NEET-PG 2024 despite facing opposition from parents for exceeding the all-India quota of 50%. The PG medical courses seats at GMCH-32 are divided into state and all-India quota (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The PG medical courses seats are divided into state and all-India quota. Earlier, in Chandigarh, the state quota pool was further divided into institutional preference and residence/domicile based. However, on January 29, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC) had ruled that the domicile quota for admission to PG courses at GMCH-32 is not allowed.

On April 9, based on the apex court’s judgement, the UT administration had issued a notice to convert the UT Chandigarh pool seats of the state quota into institutional preference for the third counselling round of admissions to the PG courses. Some students had then approached the high court (HC) against the UT administration’s notice and for sharing grievances due to other reasons. The HC had dismissed the pleas in its order on May 27 and directed the UT administration to carry out admissions in accordance with the SC’s judgement of January 29 and decisions of the HC division bench on April 23, 2019.

Following the HC’s order on May 27, the UT administration had again notified about the third counselling round on June 3, stating that filling of the UT pool seats of the state quota will be held on all-India merit basis of NEET - PG. This notice has been challenged by a parent in the HC for exceeding the all-India quota limit. The hearing for the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Regarding the June 3 notice, GMCH-32 stated that the third counselling round for the remaining state quota seats will be held on the basis of institutional preference and rank obtained in NEET - PG. Parents are opposing this decision, stating that withhalf of the state quota seats being filled through all-India merit basis, the all-India quota would go up to 75%, exceeding the 50% limit demarcated for it.

While some parents, whose wards are enrolled in medical courses outside Chandigarh, are favouring the decision, the other group, whose wards are studying at GMCH, is favouring institutional preference. The UT administration has been unable to keep its stance stable regarding the admission. A parent who has filed a petition against the notice released recently by the administration termed it arbitrary and said it to be favouring applicants seeking admission through the all-India quota. Health secretary Ajay Chagti said, “We are going to go ahead with the third counselling as per our June 3 notice that is based on HC’s judgement which was upheld by the SC in January. In our clarification plea regarding the remaining seats under the state quota, the SC had directed us in March to go ahead as per the HC’s judgment. In the HC’s decision on May 27, same directions were issued.”