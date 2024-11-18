Chandigarh: GMSH-16 to recruit more radiologists to ease load

To address the increasing patient load and ease pressure on its radiology department, the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, is set to bring more radiologists on board under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Shortage of staff, and non-availability of ultrasonography services were some of the many serious deficiencies found in the recent audit of GMSH-16. GMSH-16 also caters to the civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra, further increasing the workload. (HT File Photo)

Currently, the hospital has three radiologists, all on deputation- two from Punjab and one from Himachal Pradesh. With around 3,500 out-patients visiting daily, including 30% from outside the city, the demand for diagnostic services like X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs has increased significantly.

Additionally, the hospital caters to the civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra, further increasing the workload.

According to a senior official from UT health department, the move aims to alleviate the burden on radiologists and provide timely relief to patients. The radiologists are under tremendous work pressure, with patients referred from across the region. Bringing more radiologists, including one for each civil hospital, will ensure that patients, including pregnant women, don’t have to visit private centres for essential diagnostic tests.

Currently, GMSH-16 operates X-ray facilities even on Sundays and handles night emergencies with two emergency medical officers (EMOs) along with orthopaedists, medical specialists, and paediatricians. On average, 200 to 300 patients visit the night emergency.

PPP model gains momentum

To reduce waiting times for diagnostic tests, the UT health department is considering inviting private companies to set up facilities in government hospitals under the PPP model. Last year, the MRI Scan Centre at GMSH-16 was successfully launched under the PPP mode, providing 24x7 services at half the price charged at private centres.

Inspired by its success, authorities are planning to expand PPP mode services. A tender for a Cath Lab at GMSH-16 has already been floated twice, aiming to offer specialised care and reduce the burden on other hospitals.

At present, the waiting time for MRI scans is around two months at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and nearly the same at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The addition of more radiologists and diagnostic facilities is expected to improve patient care and significantly reduce delays.