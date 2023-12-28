close_game
Chandigarh Golf Club elections to be held on January 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 28, 2023 07:10 AM IST

According to the club’s notification, the filing of nominations will be done from January 6 to 12 by 5 pm followed by their scrutiny on January 13

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will conduct its annual general elections on January 28 to elect the president and the managing committee.

According to the club's notification, the filing of nominations will be done from January 6 to 12 by 5 pm followed by their scrutiny on January 13. Withdrawals will be done on January 14. The counting of votes will be processed on January 29. Gurinderjit Singh Sandhu will be the returning officer during the elections.

CGC has as many as 1,800 registered members, who will be choosing the 31st president of the club.

In the last elections, Lieutenant Colonel HS Chahal (retd), popular as Bobby Chahal, was re-elected as the CGC president for the second term. He had defeated Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) by 29 votes. Chahal had secured 591 votes, while Virk got 562 votes. Three votes were declared invalid. Around 64% turnout was recorded last year.

Sign out