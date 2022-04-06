Chandigarh Golf Club planning to start its own league
To encash on the popularity of the sport, Chandigarh Golf Club is mulling a league of its own on the lines of Royal Premier Golf League in Kolkata and Delhi Golf Club League. To discuss the proposed league, newly-elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club Lt Col HS Chahal (retired), vice- president Dr GS Kochhar, captain Biru Sibia, secretary AS Lehal and committee members JS Toor and Gursimran Sethi met Vishal Chawla and Digraj Singh, both from New Delhi, on Tuesday.
“Keeping their promises, the newly elected Chandigarh Golf Club committee and office-bearers are working hard towards promoting golf. In Delhi and Kolkata, golf leagues have been very successful. We have top-class facilities, infrastructure and resources to have our own league. If everything goes well, Chandigarh Golf Club will roll out its very own league in coming months,” said Dr GS Kochhar.
Chawla and Digraj Singh made a detailed presentation on the proposed league, which is aimed at complementing the efforts of the management to enhance the golfing ecosystem through increased interactions and bonhomie between club members and also promoting talent development.
Both these benefits have been outcomes of golf leagues run by leading clubs across India and Chandigarh Golf Club proposes to create one of its own in partnership with Vishal and Digraj in a manner similar to that followed by them in creating and executing the hugely successful Delhi Golf Club League.
“Golf is growing in popularity day by day. The way Anirbhan Lahiri and Aditi Ashok have performed for India at international level and given a boost to the sport shows the future is bright for young golfers. We are in initial talks at the moment. We will field multiple teams in the league, with amateurs, pro and lady golfers forming the teams,” added Dr Kochhar.
