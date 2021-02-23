Chandigarh Golf Club to host Samarvir Sahi Championship
More than 100 golfers from across India will be taking part in the 21st edition of the four-day Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship which will begin at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) greens from Tuesday.
As many as 20 local amateur golfers will be competing in the Indian Golf Union (IGU)-backed championship, including Chandigarh’s Sunny, defending champion and caddie-turned golfer.
Rajvir Singh, president of IGU, said, “This championship has been an integral part of the IGU annual calendar since 2000. We have seen renowned golfers like Khalin Joshi, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Rashid Khan and Anirban Lahiri clinch the trophy in the past. It is a great chance for the participants to showcase their skills.”
“Chandigarh Golf Club course is one of the best in India. It provides the best challenging tracks, bunkers and trees for the competition. It is not easy to maintain such a course after the winter season. This championship consistently attracts more than 100 golfers from states like Mysore, Bengaluru, Pune and Haryana every year,” said Paramjit Singh, director of IGU.
The championship is conducted in the memory of late golfer Samarvir Sahi, who passed away in 1994.
