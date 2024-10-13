Chandigarh Golf League champions honoured

The Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday honoured the winners of the third edition of the golf league. The Captain’s 18 and Partee Panthers being honoured after being named joint winners of the Chandigarh Golf League, at Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Captain’s 18 and Partee Panthers were crowned the joint champions on Friday after a month of thrilling contests throughout.

The teams were honoured with cash prizes in a gala ceremony held at the Chandigarh Gold Club, with the joint champions getting ₹10 lakh each, along with the trophy.

Chandigarh Gladiators, who ended third, were given ₹5 lakh.

The fourth-place holders, The Mulligans, received ₹3 lakh. Kanwal Singh Bajwa from the Captain’s 18 was named ‘most valuable player’ of the tournament.

Partee Panthers in jubilant mood after winning the Chandigarh Golf League, at Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In best pair category, Simarinder Singh and Bharat Bhandari of Partee Panthers, and Gauhar Pruthi and Fateh Dhillon of The Mulligans, were the joint winners. The ‘best player in the 75 + category’ award went to Brig PPS Dhillion from the Chandigarh Gladiators. Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo from The Mulligans was named best lady golfer of the tournament.

The Captain’s 18 celebrate after winning the Chandigarh Golf League, at Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravibir Singh, vice-president Kulbir Singh Brar, captain Rohit Dagar, secretary HS Kang and league’s organising committee members were present at the prize-distribution ceremony.