Chandigarh Golf League: Day 4 | Empire pulls off stunning 5-2 victory over Golf Ninjas

Team Empire engineered a stunning 5-2 upset over the fancied Golf Ninjas in a gripping contest on Day 4 of the Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. Player Tarun Ghai in action during Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Seven Iron and The Mulligans recorded 4.5-2.5 wins over GB Legends and Tee Birds respectively while Punjab Aces & Swinging Samurai played out a tie.

Empire, coming off a narrow defeat in the first round of matches, kept pace all through the seven games as co-owner Dr. Agnish Rajesh upset the club champion & Ninjas captain Girish Virk 1 Up in a titanic battle. He flipped the game on its head by winning the last three holes to overturn a two-hole deficit.

In the other singles, Col SDS Batth managed a point for the Ninjas on the final hole as Empire banked on their fourball pairs to make it count. Brig Gyan Swarup Puri and Jayant Pathak combined to take home a 6&5 win while two pairs recorded 3&2 wins.

In the opening match of the day, Seven Iron prevailed over GB Legends in a see-saw match which saw the debutants turn a couple of games as three went the distance. Dilsher Grewal won his singles for Seven Iron, Dr Ravisher Toor & Sukirat Singh won their fourball for the GB Legends while Naunihal Singh-JS Billing (GB) halved their game against Rohit Mittal-PS Sodhi pair. Rest of the games were straight forward with Capt GS Ghuman & Col Avnish Sharma winning 5&4.

Punjab Aces also managed to pull back some games and increase their tally after trailing for most of the match. In a match where five games went to the wire, Varun Rao won 2 Up for the Aces while the SK Sharma-HS Grewal pair won by a similar scoreline for the Samurai. BS Gill & Ranjeev Dahuja carded a big 6&4 win for the Samurai while Jaskirat Dulat and Rupinder Singh won 3&2.

In the final match of the day, Himmat Singh gave The Mulligans an early lead with a 3&2 win. Brig HPS Dhillon pegged it back with a 2&1 win of his own in the second singles game. Amrinder Singh and Angad Matharoo won comfortably 5&3 to close out the anchor game after the Angad Sangha-APS Kahai pair had won 4&3 and sealed the points.

Results:

Seven Iron 4.5-2.5 GB Legends

Punjab Aces 3.5-3.5 Swinging Samurai

Golf Ninjas 2-5 Empire

Tee Birds 2.5-4.5 The Mulligans