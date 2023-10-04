Chandigarh Golf League: Gladiators script another huge win

Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators scripted yet another huge win as they beat the Sultans of Swing with a near perfect 6.5-0.5 score on the sixth day of Chandigarh Golf League season 2 being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. A player in action at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Partee Panthers pipped the Punjab Aces 4-3 and The Mulligans came out on top against the Moksha Royals. The Tee Birds failed to capitalise on an early lead and were tied with Green Gators at 3.5-3.5.

Skipper Saurabh Singh Mangat Shiraz Monga showed the way to an inspired Gladiators team. After Saurabh closed out a 6-4 win, two pairs won by three holes up and another two won by two holes up.

The biggest was the anchor game, where Bikramjit Singh Bhinder and Hanima Grewal won 3-2. The Sultans skipper Tarun Lehal partnering his father Gurjit Lehal and salvaged a half-point win after making an impressive comeback from being 3 down at the turn. Gladiators climbed back to the top of the rankings.

Partee Panthers continued their streak with a gutsy win against the Punjab Aces who were missing a couple of key players.

Mivaan Singh led from the front for the Aces as he closed out a 5-3 win and Bhavkaran Singh got back a point with a 5-4 win in the singles games. In the game’s anchor, Pratap Atwal combined with Atul Sehgal to card a huge 6-5 win.

The Mulligans remained unbeaten after closing out a hard fought 4-3 win against the Moksha Royals. The Royals began with winning both singles games one up as Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Kuldip Singh had to pull out everything in their reserves to get two points on the board.

The Mulligans won four of the five fourball games with Amrinder Singh and Jaskeerat Matharoo leading the way and carding a 5-4 win in their game. Skipper Gauhar Pruthi and Ashwinder Singh posted a 4-3 win to take their team to victory.

Tee Birds and Green Gators had a see-saw match with former taking an early lead. Green Gators skipper Kunal Nandwani’s singles game was in doubt and he won 2-1 to put an early point on the board. Ravinder Singh Cheema of Tee Birds and RS Bedi of Green Gators played out a halved game. The other win for the Gators came in the anchor game and Tee Birds won two fourball games and two games ended all square.

