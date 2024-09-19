Chandigarh Golf League: Gurpreet Singh’s rare hole-in-one hands Ninjas impressive win

Gurpreet Singh’s stunning hole-in-one propelled Golf Ninjas to a 5.5-1.5 victory over newcomers Seven Iron in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Golfer Gurpreet Singh (left) after hitting a stunning hole-in-one on the par-3 8th hole at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Gurpreet’s ace on the par-3 8th hole marked the second hole-in-one this season. Earlier, Tarun Ghai, 76, had hit a hole-in-one during a match against Swinging Samurai.

The Ninjas had a great start as Amarinder Bindra won 4&2 and Girish Virk 3&1 in the singles games. Seven Iron brought some hope with Vaibhav Mehan and Col Avnish Sharma winning 6&5. Ninjas swept the final two games to confirm the points.

“The day turned out to be a special one for me and my team. Scoring a hole-in-one after a gap of five years was really special. Obviously, there was also a stroke of luck. More importantly, my team won and now we are eyeing more such wins and getting to that title.”

The Sultans of Swing matched their opening result with a resounding 6-1 win over Golf Masters while Moksha Royals brought themselves back into contention with a 5.5-1.5 win over Signature by KLV.

Tee Birds beat Cee Dee The Mulligans 5-2.

Moksha Royals started out with some big game wins coming from Virain Khosla-Sehajbir Sidhu pair winning 8&7 while Darvesh Kumar-Damanjit Virk pair winning 5&4. Angad Matharoo and Ajay Kanwar won the only full point for Signature by KLV as the opening singles was halved.

The Golf Masters were slow to begin and had to depend on the very last hole of the match to salvage a point from their outing against Sultans. Yogeshwar Ghuman won his singles 6&4 with Tarun Lehal following it up with a 4&3 win. Navtaj Sujlana and RK Pachnanda won their fourball game 6&5 to put their team on the way for a clean sweep before Daljeet Singh & Tejbir Wason got home 1 Up for the Masters.

After their reverse in the last fixture, Tee Birds rearranged their pairings and lineup to confine them to their first defeat this season. Shaurya Sharma and Saurabh Mangat won the singles games for the Birds which Rao Birinder Singh and Swaraj Singh anchored with a 4&3 fourball win. The Mulligans scored their wins through Sultan Singh Matharoo-Jasprit Bakshi’s 5&3 win.

Results

Moksha Royals 5.5-1.5 Signature by KLV

Cee Dee The Mulligans 2-5 Tee Birds

Sultans of Swing 6-1 Golf Masters

Seven Iron 1.5-5.5 Golf Ninjas