Chandigarh Golf League kicks off today

The much-awaited Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) 2025 will begin at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. The Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will inaugurate the event. (From left) Chandigarh Golf Club captain Mohanbir Singh, tournament director Brandon De Souza, Cee Dee Group executive director Manpreet Rai, club president Ravibir Singh and tournament chairman GS Jawandha pose with the Chandigarh Golf League trophy. (HT Photo)

The five-week league-cum-knockout tournament will see 21 teams and 378 golfers in action, with 75 matches scheduled. Teams were finalised through owner picks and a player auction and a prize purse of ₹37 lakh, up 10% from last year, is on offer.

The league stage will feature three groups, followed by a super 12 knockout round in October. The top four teams will get a direct entry into the quarterfinals.

Organising committee chairman Gursimrat Singh Jawandha said the event has grown in stature over the past three years and this season will be the biggest yet.

Club president Ravibir Singh said the course has been restored to pristine condition despite recent heavy rains. Tournament director Brandon de Souza described CGL as “the most competitive” league he has seen, with the quality of golf at par with international events. The league is now in its fourth year.

Brandon de Souza, tournament director said, “After having conducted events in more than four countries, I can safely say that the CGL is the most competitive out of all and the quality of golf on show here is the best.” Last year, during the third edition of the league, Captain’s 18 and Partee Panthers were crowned the joint champions.