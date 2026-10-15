Chandigarh Golf League: Tee Birds finally find wings, Royals remain unconquered

Tee Birds finally found their wings as they beat Partee Panthers 4-3 in a hard-fought battle, registering their first win at the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 at The Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. The Samurai also defeated Chiefs 5-2 on the day. (HT File)

Tee Birds, who had endured a disappointing start with a crushing 1.5-5.5 loss to Hunting Hawks followed by a draw against Swinging Samurai in their second league match, seem to have got third time lucky.

Meanwhile, two-time champions Captain’s 18 bounced back with a 4.5-2.5 victory over TAC Eagles, while Moksha Royals continued their unbeaten run with a 5-2 win over Empire. The Samurai also defeated Chiefs 5-2 on the day.

Sekhar, Bhattal’s 8 & 7 rout sets up the Birds

Tee Birds sealed their breakthrough after the singles ended level, with three pairs victories proving decisive. B Chandra Sekhar and Gurjeet Bhattal led the charge with an emphatic 8 & 7 win, while Arun Sangwan and Puneet Jain added a 5 & 3 victory. Manpreet Sandhu and Col PS Bedi clinched a crucial point by winning the final three holes before halving the 18th to finish 1-up. Col SDS Bath also won his singles game 3 & 1.

For the Panthers, Bhavkaran Singh won 6 & 4 in singles, while captain Simarinder Singh and Kewal Singh Virk secured a 5 & 4 pairs victory.

Captain’s sweet redemption

Captain’s 18 bounced back from their earlier defeat to Moksha Royals with three pairs wins against the TAC Eagles, all by 4 & 3 margins. Kanwal SS Bajwa won his singles 3 & 2, while HS Kang salvaged a half. TAC Eagles fought back through convincing wins by Nippy Bains and Baljinder Singh Sidhu (5 & 3), and Col Narjit Singh and Dalip Singh Kang (7 & 6), but fell short.

Royals continue their reign

Moksha Royals, who haven’t lost a single match since the start of tournament, maintained their momentum against the Empire. Uday Talwar continued his winning singles run with a 2 & 1 victory, while Akarsh Garg halved his match after winning the 18th. Captain Rajiv Modgill and Virain Khosla led the pairs with a 6 & 5 win, supported by victories from Veneet Mohan-Rohit Mittal (4 & 2) and Sanjay Modgill-Col Manbir Hundal (1-up). A half from Surinder Dhundia and Sohila Anand completed the Royals’ tally. Empire’s only outright pairs win came through Iqbaljit Singh Grewal’s combination (4 & 2).

Samurai swing into 2nd win

Swinging Samurai also secured their second win of the campaign, beating Chiefs 5-2 after winning four of the five pairs matches. Satinder Pal Singh won 5 & 4 in singles, while Darvesh Kumar edged Capt. G S Ghuman 1 Up. The Samurai’s pairs victories included wins by Arun Gupta-Col. Raju Walia (3 & 2), captain B S Gill-Ranjeev Dahuja (4 & 2), Capt MS Bedi-Amrinder Singh (2 & 1) and Deshvir Singh-Hitesh Arora (2 & 1). Zorawar Singh and Rusy Kohli claimed Chiefs’ only pairs point with a 5 & 4 win.