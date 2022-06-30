Chandigarh golfer Nihaal Cheema shines at junior tournament

City-based golfer Nihaal Cheema finished second in the Under-8 category with a cumulative score of plus-6 in the two rounds played over two days during the Uttarakhand State Sub-Junior and Junior Championship was hosted by the Uttaranchal Golf Federation at FRIMA Golf Course, Dehradun, recently.

The tournament was also the fourth event of the North Zone Indian Golf Union (IGU) Sub-Junior and Junior Feeder Tour 2022. The five-year-old was the youngest participant in the tournament.

Nihaal, a UKG student at Vivek High School, started playing golf at the age of two at the Chandigarh Golf Club. He has participated in as many as 30 golf tournaments in his young career.