Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. based in Chandigarh, posted a 13-under 275 at the J&K Open to claim his fourth career win and third title
City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022.
Yuvraj, who posted a 69-70-65 score sheet and was the overnight leader by four shots. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner’s cheque worth ₹6 lakh. He consolidated himself in second position on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) order of merit.
Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi secured the runner-up spot at six-under 282 after firing a 74 in round four. Gurugram’s Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.
Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar shot the day’s best score of 66 to clinch 11th place at two-over 290.
Yuvraj, who had shot the tournament’s best score of 65 earlier in round three, continued his domination in round four to ease to a comfortable win at PGTI’s first-ever event at the venue.
He made two birdies and bogeys each on the first nine holes, but managed to stretch his lead to five shots as nearest rival Khalin Joshi was one-over at the turn. On the back-nine, he pushed ahead further sinking birdie putts from a range of six to nine feet on the 11th and 13th and saving a par with a great shot from 100 yards after incurring a penalty on the 12th.
Speaking after the win, Yuvraj said, “I was a little nervous coming into this week because I had played well off late but not scored well at the Asian Development Tour (ADT) events in Indonesia. So I felt I just needed a little reassurance.
“My father gave me a surprise this morning by arriving in Jammu. When I saw him at the golf course today, it helped me relax. I also realised when I went to Indonesia to play on the ADT, I felt a little void because my regular caddie Sonu wasn’t there. He’s not just my caddie, but like a younger brother to me. He played a big part in my performance this week,” he added.
-
Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.
-
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
-
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
-
Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk
A transporter was attacked by the employees of Vipan Kumar's rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.
-
Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported. The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
