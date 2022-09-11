Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy

City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022.

Yuvraj, who posted a 69-70-65 score sheet and was the overnight leader by four shots. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner’s cheque worth ₹6 lakh. He consolidated himself in second position on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) order of merit.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi secured the runner-up spot at six-under 282 after firing a 74 in round four. Gurugram’s Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.

Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar shot the day’s best score of 66 to clinch 11th place at two-over 290.

Yuvraj, who had shot the tournament’s best score of 65 earlier in round three, continued his domination in round four to ease to a comfortable win at PGTI’s first-ever event at the venue.

He made two birdies and bogeys each on the first nine holes, but managed to stretch his lead to five shots as nearest rival Khalin Joshi was one-over at the turn. On the back-nine, he pushed ahead further sinking birdie putts from a range of six to nine feet on the 11th and 13th and saving a par with a great shot from 100 yards after incurring a penalty on the 12th.

Speaking after the win, Yuvraj said, “I was a little nervous coming into this week because I had played well off late but not scored well at the Asian Development Tour (ADT) events in Indonesia. So I felt I just needed a little reassurance.

“My father gave me a surprise this morning by arriving in Jammu. When I saw him at the golf course today, it helped me relax. I also realised when I went to Indonesia to play on the ADT, I felt a little void because my regular caddie Sonu wasn’t there. He’s not just my caddie, but like a younger brother to me. He played a big part in my performance this week,” he added.