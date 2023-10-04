Chandigarh: Government College of Education holds training programme

The population education cell of State Council of Educational Research and Training organised a one-day training programme on school health and wellness at Government College for Education, Sector 20. Participants during the training programme on health and wellness at Government College for Education, Sector 20. (HT Photo)

The programme started with a pledge on vigilance week.As many as 110 participants were benefitted from the four sessions over the day.

The collaborative programme was designed by SCERT with the objective to train the prospective teachers and counsellors to facilitate the wellbeing of the students.

Surender S Dahiya talked about role of teachers in promoting holistic health of school -going children.

Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the entire team. Ravneet Chawla, National Service Scheme in-charge, Serbjeet Kaur, programme co-ordinator, SCERT, conducted activities during the event.

The sessions were dedicated to gender equity and equality by Ranjay Vardhan, faculty from Post Graduate Government College, Sector 42, who sensitised the attendees about bad practices.

Session two was conducted on POCSO Act by Rahul Singh, who shared anecdotes and errors of life in handling children.

Third session delved into cyber errors and was conducted by expert Gurcharan Singh from cyber-crime branch, Chandigarh.

The last session was conducted by a counsellor Dr Ruby Ahuja, who sensitised the learners on emotional and mental wellbeing of adolescents The day concluded with thanks extended by programme officer Ravinder Kumar.

