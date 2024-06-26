Chandigarh: Government school vice-principal suspended for ‘sexually harassing’ teacher

The UT education department has suspended the vice-principal of a city-based government school for allegedly sexually harassing a teacher. Chandigarh school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar ordered suspension of the vice-principal (HT Photos)

The action came after a written complaint by the teacher, a computer instructor, alleging that the accused tried to touch her without consent and engaged in objectionable talks with her over the phone.

He even threatened to come to her house, prompting her to file a complaint with the department. She alleged all this happened during the ongoing summer vacations while the vice-principal was in charge in the absence of the school principal.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar ordered suspension of the vice-principal and ordered an inquiry.

A four-member inquiry committee has been formed under the chairpersonship of the UT district education officer (DEO), also including the deputy DEO and principals of two other government schools to probe the matter. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks, following which legal action against the vice-principal will be considered.