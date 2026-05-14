At 87%, pass percentage of Chandigarh govt schools better than national average

The overall pass percentage of the city’s government senior secondary schools stood at 87.25%, down from 88.79% last year, marking a decline of 1.54 percentage points. Out of 4,933 boys, 4,169 passed, whereas 4,819 out of 5,322 girls cleared the examination. (HT File)

The overall CBSE pass percentage at the national level stood at 85.2%, a decline of 3 percentage points from last year’s 88.39%. The pass percentage of the city’s government schools was 2 percentage points higher than the national average.

According to the UT administration, the decline in the overall pass percentage at both the national and UT level may be attributed to stricter and competency-based evaluation practices, greater emphasis on conceptual understanding under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the introduction of digital evaluation of answer sheets through On-Screen Marking (OSM).

Two schools recorded pass percentages of 95% and above — Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32 and Government Senior Secondary School, Manimajra Town.

Further, 16 schools achieved pass percentages of 90% and above. A total of 348 students secured 90% and above marks, as compared to 225 students last year.

Girls of government senior secondary schools continued to outperform boys. Out of 4,933 boys, 4,169 passed, whereas 4,819 out of 5,322 girls cleared the examination.

In case of boys, the overall CBSE pass percentage stood at 82.13%, whereas the pass percentage of government schools of UT was higher at 84.51%. Similarly, in case of girls, the overall CBSE pass percentage was 88.86%, while UT government schools recorded a higher pass percentage of 90.55%. Medical stream recorded 82.88% pass percentage as compared to 93.25% in 2024-25; non-medical stream achieved 79.06% against 87.71% last year; commerce stream recorded 88.92% as compared to 92.05% in the previous session; arts stream registered an improvement with 87.94% pass percentage against 86.50% last year.