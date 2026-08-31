Chandigarh: Gully cricket to India A, Akshita set for big stage

For 20-year-old Akshita Bhagat, the wait has finally ended. After years of quietly building her game, overcoming disappointment and knocking on the doors of higher-level cricket, the tall fast bowler from Kurali has earned her much-awaited break — an India A call-up. For Akshita, the journey began away from the big stadiums, playing gully cricket with boys in Kurali when she was just 13 (HT Photo)

Akshita has been selected in the India A women’s squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia A, with the tour beginning in Mohali on September 20 and concluding in Dharamsala on October 2. The series will feature three T20s in New Chandigarh, three one-day matches at the PCA Stadium in Mohali and a multi-day fixture in Dharamsala.

Having missed out on selection for India’s U-19 Women’s World Cup squad in 2025, Akshita has spent the last couple of years turning disappointment into determination. Her India A selection is the reward for that persistence — and an opportunity to showcase her skills against quality Australian opposition, with national selectors watching closely.

Although she has not been picked for the India A T20 side, Akshita is eager to make the most of her opportunity in the 50-over and multi-day formats.

“I have been working hard in the last couple of years, not only on my skills but also on my fitness and mindset. Having attended U-19 and U-23 high-performance camps with some of the best coaches and trainers over the last two years has made me more confident. I will give my best and aim to make a mark. Eventually, everyone wants to play for India, and that is my dream,” said the 5’8 pacer.

For Akshita, the journey began away from the big stadiums, playing gully cricket with boys in Kurali when she was just 13. She initially saw herself as a batter and idolised Australia great Ellyse Perry. Fast bowling was not her first choice.

That changed when her coach, Narinder Kumar Rathour, spotted something in her bowling and encouraged her to pursue it seriously. Since then, the Chakwal School Cricket Academy has become the foundation of her development.

“Narinder sir has been instrumental in my progress. My parents were hesitant initially when I told them that I wanted to join the academy, as it meant spending a lot of money, and my father was a government school teacher. But sir cooperated and worked relentlessly on my skills. Later, my trainer Raj ma’am turned everything around with her training,” said Akshita, who has also been training under former cricketer and UT Cricket Association fitness trainer Raj Yadav.

Her progress through Punjab’s age-group system eventually earned her a senior-team debut two domestic seasons ago under Taniya Bhatia’s captaincy. It did not take long for Akshita to leave an impression.

“She was picked from the U-19s for the senior team because she possessed the skill and mindset to deliver at the bigger level. Even though she got fewer chances, everyone knew she was someone with a promising future,” recalled Khyati Gulani, who was then Punjab’s senior team coach and is now head coach of the UTCA senior women’s team.

Exposure through multiple BCCI U-19 and U-23 high-performance bowling camps further sharpened Akshita’s game and brought her onto the radar of scouts. It was the BCCI-initiated Women’s Premier League Speed Queen contest that provided her with a wider platform.