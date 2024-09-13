Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Harnoor smashes ton to set up PCA Colts’ triumph

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 13, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Carrying forward his fine form from Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, left-handed batter Harnoor Singh Pannu smashed a 128-ball unbeaten knock of 109 runs to set upPunjab Cricket Association (PCA) Colts win over Minerva Cricket Academy by five wickets during the ongoing 29th All-India JP Atray memorial cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Opener Harnoor scored unbeaten 109 runs in 128 balls, while Abhay Choudhary scored 56 runs during the ongoing 29th All-India JP Atray memorial cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Batting first, Minerva Academy scored 273 runs in 50 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

In reply, PCA Colts chased the target in 48.4 overs with loss of five wickets. Opener Harnoor scored unbeaten 109 runs in 128 balls, while Abhay Choudhary scored 56 runs.

In other matches, Haryana Cricket Association Colts beat Baroda Cricket Association by seven wickets in Panchkula, UT Cricket Association beat Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh by three wickets in Chandigarh and Delhi Challenger Cricket Club thrashed CAG by a huge margin of 81 runs in Patiala.

