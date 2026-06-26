Chandigarh: HC directs PSPCL to provide regular power connection to Zirakpur society

In a relief to 700-odd families, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to issue regular power connection to a Zirakpur society. The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to ₹45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer abandoned the project in March. (HT File)

The court said the members of Sushma Valencia Apartment Owners Association would deposit a sum of ₹2 crore and install requisite equipment in the society and in turn, the PSPCL would issue a regular connection to the society, preferably within four weeks from the deposit.

The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to ₹45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer abandoned the project in March. In May, the residents had approached the HC after PSPCL refused to issue a regular connection.

In June while hearing the plea, a high court bench had observed that people, including children, women and the elderly, could not be left without electricity in the scorching heat prevailing in the region.

On June 5, the HC had ordered the PSPCL to provide a temporary power connection to the society, however, the power corporation did not comply with the order. On June 16, the residents had filed a contempt petition as PSPCL did not comply with the order as it was of the view that the system for proper electricity supply at the society would cost more than ₹5 crore. Now, both the petitions have been disposed of.