Chandigarh: HC not convinced on Sarangpur site proposal for new court complex

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has expressed its reservation on Chandigarh administration’s proposal to allot land in Sarangpur for a new high court complex. The HC bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry also appeared unconvinced with the administration’s argument that the court complex can’t be set up in the IT Park area due to environmental concerns. (HT File)

It has asked the administration for documentary proof of environmental objections regarding the IT Park area, and also the no-objection certificates (NOC) issued to the multi-storey Lalit Hotel there.

Asking the Bar Association and UT administration to hold a joint meeting on August 7 to deliberate on the alternative site or taking forward the holistic development plan, the court said, “Since there is no solution coming forth from either of the parties, it would be appropriate to revert to the possibility of a holistic development plan being made feasible and viable.”

A holistic development plan was prepared for the expansion of the HC with more courts and other facilities. But it had to be put on hold as the Capitol complex, which comprises the high court building, was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2016. The UNESCO committee has already stalled two other ambitious projects at the Capitol Complex, including an underground multi-level parking lot and an AC chiller plant.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by the Punjab and Haryana high court employees association secretary Vinod Dhatterwal, seeking implementation of the holistic development plan, which envisages setting up of multi-storey buildings to cater to the requirement of additional space.

Over 10,000 cars and thousands of two-wheelers come to the HC daily as there are 10,000 lawyers and over 3,300 court employees, besides the litigants. The court has a sanctioned strength of 85 judges – but at present, it has only 60 judges. If all the sanctioned posts are filled, the administration would struggle to get court rooms for all.

PGI roundabout traffic behind apprehensions over Sarangpur site

During the hearing, the court noted that the alternative site proposed by the administration is not acceptable as no solution has been provided for the perennial problem of traffic congestion at the PGIMER roundabout. It underlined that if the HC is relocated to Sarangpur, the entire traffic of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali will take the PGIMER route for reaching Sarangpur. “This, in all likelihood, will cause delays and inconvenience to the judges, members of the Bar, employees, litigants and other stakeholders,” the court said.

In July, the HC had asked UT to explore whether land can be allotted in the IT park. However, the administration cited environmental concerns, stating that the Wild Life Board may not grant clearance as the location lies on path of migratory birds which visit Sukhna Lake.

The bench has also asked whether the holistic plan implementation would require the UT administration and heritage committee’s approval if the court room requirement is reduced. It has also asked the UT to spell out restrictions, which it had imposed while clearing the holistic plan.