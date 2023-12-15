Chandigarh: HC stays DBA Mohali elections

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed District Bar Association (DBA) elections, scheduled for Friday. The matter has been adjourned for January 29. (HT FILE)

The high court acted on the plea from the District Bar Association regarding a dispute over maintenance of Bar records.

The court also directed the deputy commissioner to depute the concerned SDM to take over the record, which is available with the DBA, and to take control of the funds of the association so that they cannot be “misutilised”. The court directed the SDM to give a report regarding the available and missing records.

New president elected for Haryana attorneys’ body

Satish Swami, district attorney (DA) posted with the Haryana government has been elected as president of the All-Haryana Attorney Welfare Association. The elections were held on Thursday under the supervision and chairmanship of Sanjay Hooda, director of the prosecution department Haryana at Panchkula.

Other office-bearers who have been elected for the state body includes Shiv Goyal as vice-president, Adit Rana as general secretary, Geetanjali as secretary and Indu as treasurer. The director of the prosecution department, who is also the chief patrol of the association, congratulated the new governing body.

Centre appoints five lawyers for CBI cases in HC

The Centre on Thursday notified appointment of five lawyers as special public prosecutors to conduct CBI cases before Punjab and Haryana high court. These include Deepak Sabherwal, Ravi Kamal Gupta, Akashdeep Singh, Prateek Gupta and Gagandeep Singh Wasu. The appointments have been done for a period of three years.