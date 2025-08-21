Chandigarh: Head constable caught taking 10k bribe to undergo 7-yr jail

Eight years after a UT head constable was caught red-handed taking ₹10,000 bribe from a woman booked in an assault case, a special CBI court on Wednesday sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment. On May 23, 2017, when Kumar went to collect the bribe amount, CBI sleuths reached the spot and caught the cop red-handed taking the bribe. (HT File)

The convict, head constable Ram Kumar, has also been told to pay a fine of ₹70,000. The court of special CBI judge Alka Malik had earlier pronounced him guilty under Section 7 and 13(1) (d) (ii), punishable under Section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on August 18.

The matter dates back to 2017 when a woman and her husband were booked for allegedly assaulting their relatives in Sarangpur. Head constable Ram Kumar, who was reporting to SHO inspector Shadi Lal at Sarangpur police station, was assigned the case for investigation. The woman claimed that Kumar initially demanded ₹18,000 bribe and later settled for ₹10,000. On May 23, 2017, when Kumar went to collect the bribe amount, CBI sleuths reached the spot and caught the cop red-handed taking the bribe.

Blot on khakhi

Kumar is the third cop to be convicted in a graft case this year.

May 3, 2025: The CBI court sentenced a CBI inspector Ravinder Kumar Singla to five years’ imprisonment in a case of corruption and extortion. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict.

April 15, 2025: The CBI court sentenced a UT police head constable to four years’ imprisonment in a corruption case. The convict, head constable, Raj Kumar, was also fined ₹20,000 by the court which convicted him under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.