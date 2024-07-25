Chandigarh health department issues advisory for seasonal flu

On Wednesday, the UT health department issued an advisory for seasonal influenza A (H1N1). This viral disease, commonly occurring during the monsoon season due to increased humidity, thrives in an environment conducive to circulation of various respiratory pathogens. While the disease is typically self-limiting, the advisory issued by the Chandigarh health department emphasises on seeking medical attention if symptoms persist. (HT Photo)

While the disease is typically self-limiting, the advisory emphasises on seeking medical attention if symptoms persist.

Its symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing, body aches, headache, chills, diarrhoea, vomiting, blood in sputum, and fatigue.

Certain groups, such as individuals with chronic conditions (diabetes, hypertension, airway disease, heart disease), adults aged above 65, children aged under five, and pregnant women, are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

Doctors recommend covering mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing or sneezing, and disposing them properly. Frequent hand-washing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand gel is advised.

Precautions include, avoiding to touch one’s eyes, nose, or mouth, wearing a face-mask, and steering clear of crowded places. Maintaining a distance of more than an arm’s length from flu-afflicted individuals is also suggested. Ensuring adequate sleep, staying hydrated, and eating nutritious food are essential. For fever and body aches, paracetamol is recommended.

Doctors further advise against shaking hands or hugging in greeting, spitting in public, eating close to others, and taking over-the-counter antibiotics or other medications without consulting a doctor.

If symptoms worsen, such as high fever, difficulty breathing, blue skin or lips, blood in sputum, or altered behaviour,it is advised to seek immediate medical attention.

In case any of the symptoms show, it is advised to avoid close contact with others for seven days after the symptoms begin or 24 hours after the symptoms end, whichever is longer.