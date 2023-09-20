Chandigarh: Heritage panel junks proposal for multi-level parking at Sukhna Lake

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) has rejected the UT administration’s proposal to convert the existing parking area in front of the Lake Club into a multi-level parking facility, with two levels in the basement and one on the ground floor, near Sukhna Lake. The panel has asked Chandigarh to prepare a fresh proposal, with scope for only underground parking, and submit it to the CHCC subcommittee for consideration. (HT File)

The proposal aimed to address the traffic congestion at Sukhna Lake and Bird Park, which draw a considerable footfall of tourists and locals, especially on weekends. At present, there is limited parking space for four-wheelers and two-wheelers at the Lake. The space crunch has only been exacerbated by the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and public bicycle sharing stands.

During the heritage panel meeting on September 14, it was suggested that the existing parking area, which is currently reserved for Lake Club members, be converted into public parking.

Sumit Kaur, the chairperson of the CHCC sub-panel, pointed out that even the Lake Club building was planned by Le Corbusier at a lower level to preserve the view of the lake from Uttar Marg. In view of this, the panel decided that allowing an overground parking facility would not be feasible. It was instead proposed to consider underground parking, if necessary, after data provided by the municipal corporation and traffic police department.

The cycle track proposed to be built through the Mango Garden in Sector 29 was referred to the CHCC sub-committee for comments or recommendations.

