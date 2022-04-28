Chandigarh | High court orders demolition of third floors of 76 buildings of Sector-41 society
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ordered immediate demolition of the third floors of 76 buildings in a Sector-41 society while terming these as illegal constructions.
The HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra also ordered Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to restore the structural aspects of dwelling units on ground and first floors, wherever modifications have been made in violation of norms, within a month. The board was also told to ensure that proper structural safety is provided to all units and costs incurred for the same is to be recovered from the allottees.
2014 plea
In 2014, a plea was moved by residents living on the ground floors of MIG duplex flats in the sector, challenging the 2010 CHB policy of allowing certain modifications to duplex units. Their argument was that as a result these constructions, the structural stability of the premises will be jeopardised, resulting in grave risk to the lives of occupants of the said buildings.
The society’s buildings have provision only for two storeys (small built up area on second floor) but some residents have built an additional floor.
There are 628 flats in the society, out of violations were found in 194 units, by CHB during surveys. CHB had also told the court that there were some units where they were not even allowed to enter.
During the hearing, it was pointed out that those living on the third floor were not party to the matter and without hearing their side, an order could not be passed. However, the court observed that the matter is pending for the past eight years and surveys have been conducted at different points of time, and it is not possible to believe that they are not aware of this litigation.
The court further observed that it should be ensured that proper structural safety is provided to all units. After complete structural safety of all dwelling units has been certified by the competent authority, a report is to be put up before a committee of technical persons, headed by CHB chairman.
The alterations, which have been made according to prescribed norms changed from time-to-time, be allowed, the court said.
-
Ludhiana MC imposes 50k fine on market committee for burning waste
Acting on complaints of bulk burning of waste and garbage at the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, the municipal corporation has imposed two fines of ₹25,000 each on the market committee. In their recommendation to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the health branch officials have also recommended that an FIR be registered against market committee officials. The final decision on recommending an FIR against market committee officials will be taken by the MC commissioner.
-
Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest
Again, farmers on both sides of the 200km long Indo-Pak International Border are reaping a rich harvest of wheat crop because of the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan had on February 25 last year renewed a mutually brokered truce deal all along the 200km International Border and 744km long Line of Control.
-
Ludhiana man hangs self, wife, in-laws booked
A 29-year-old mason was found hanging from the fan in his room on Wednesday. In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya's parents, who are residents of Rasool Garhi village, for forcing him to take the extreme step. The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya, said her son had married the accused four years ago, and the couple has a daughter. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
-
17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari
Ludhiana Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday. The victim's father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.” The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Nod to promulgation of income tax ordinance by Himachal cabinet
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for promulgation of Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowances of Certain Categories Ordinance, 2022, from the current financial year. The cabinet had in its last meeting held on April 8 decided that ministers and MLAs will pay income tax on their salaries themselves. Earlier, the income tax of the members of legislative assembly and ministers was paid by the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics