Chandigarh hikes DC rates by 8%

In good news for 15,000 outsourced employees, the UT administration has enhanced the daily wages (DC rates) by nearly 8% for the financial year 2024-25. Nearly 15,000 outsourced employees working with various Chandigarh departments will benefit from the order. (Getty Images)

An employee who was drawing ₹20,000 per month will now get ₹21,600. Similarly, an employee who was being paid ₹24,563, will now receive ₹25,791. The revised rates will be effective from April 1, 2024.

Nearly 15,000 outsourced employees working with various departments will benefit from this order, which was issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) on Monday. The decision came following various representations from government departments, boards,corporations and employee associations/unions.

These rates will be available for adoption by all government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of the Chandigarh administration. However, these offices will take their own administrative decision on the adoption of these rates.

Establishments under the central, Punjab and Haryana governments or any other government offices located in Chandigarh may take their own decision regarding adoption of these rates for their employees.

Further, the UT labour commissioner has enhanced the wages of workers in the organised and unorganised sectors, paid as per the minimum rates under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. These will be effective from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.