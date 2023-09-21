News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Hit by biker at check point, ASI fractures leg

Chandigarh: Hit by biker at check point, ASI fractures leg

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 21, 2023 03:04 AM IST

As per his complaint to Chandigarh Police, he, along with constable Harminder Singh, was on duty at the check post around 5.45 pm, when he and Harminder signalled a motorcycle to stop as its two riders were not wearing helmets

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) landed in the hospital with a broken leg after a motorcycle rammed into him at a check post near the Sector 44/51 dividing road on Wednesday.

The injured cop, Desraj, 58, also a Burail resident, is posted in the Chandigarh Traffic Police. (Getty image)
The accused motorcyclist, Darshan Singh of Burail, 40, was later arrested.

But the motorcyclist failed to stop and rammed the motorcycle into his left leg. The duo, along with Darshan, fell on the road due to the collision.

The traffic personnel nabbed both motorcycle riders and informed the Police Control Room (PCR).

A PCR team responded to the scene and rushed Desraj to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he underwent treatment for a fractured leg.

Police from the Sector-49 station eventually arrested Darshan, who was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

If proven, both Sections 279 and 337 entail imprisonment for up to six months, while Section 353 may invite a jail term of up to two years.

