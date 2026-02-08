Chandigarh hit-&-run: Senior citizen hit by speeding car while crossing road, dies

A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car on the road diving Sectors 34 and 44 on Friday evening. While victim was in the middle of the road, a speeding car coming from the Sector 34/35/44/43 Chowk hit him. The impact threw him to the ground, and the car driver fled the spot without stopping to help. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar Chawla, a resident of Sector 44-B. As per his daughter-in-law Priya’s statement to the police, they were out for a walk when the mishap took place.

When they reached a park near the CD turn in Sector 34, they started to cross the road. While Chawla was in the middle of the road, a speeding car coming from the Sector 34/35/44/43 Chowk hit him. The impact threw him to the ground, and the car driver fled the spot without stopping to help.

Passers-by gathered at the scene and informed the police. A PCR vehicle arrived shortly thereafter and rushed the injured man to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Priya also accompanied him in the PCR vehicle.

Doctors at GMCH-32 declared him brought dead.

In her complaint to the police, Priya said the accident was caused due to rash and negligent driving by the unknown car driver. Based on her statement, a case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unknown car driver.

Police said they are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from nearby sectors and chowks to trace the offending vehicle. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem formalities.