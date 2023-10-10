Chandigarh: Hotel employee ends life

A 40-year-old Nepalese national, working as a sweeper at JW Marriott, Sector-35, ended his life on hotel premises on Monday. A 40-year-old Nepalese national, working as a sweeper at JW Marriott, Sector-35, ended his life on hotel premises on Monday. (HT File)

Police said the man had reportedly been under depression for some time, and in a suicide note, mentioned that no one is to be blamed for his extreme step.

A staff member had spotted the body in the hotel’s kitchen and raised the alarm. The victim was taken to the Healing Hospital, Sector 34, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Sector-36 police station SHO, Omprakash, said inquest proceeding have been initiated and the post-mortem will be carried out on Tuesday.

The victim leaves behind his wife and 12-year-old son.

The hotel did not release any statement till the filing of the report.

