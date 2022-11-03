Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board introduces e-token system at reception

Chandigarh Housing Board introduces e-token system at reception

Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:16 AM IST

A paperless e-token system was started at the reception of the Chandigarh Housing Board from Wednesday; this week, both manual and smart token systems will be functional

Chandigarh Housing Board has installed a touch screen at the entry of the reception and visitors are only required to enter their mobile number and the service they want to avail to get the token. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A paperless e-token system was started at the reception of the Chandigarh Housing Board from Wednesday.

This week, both manual and smart token systems will be functional. However, from November 7, all visitors at the will be attended through the smart token system only.

CHB has installed a touch screen at the entry of the reception and visitors are only required to enter their mobile number and the service they want to avail to get the token. The token number will be sent instantly to the entered mobile number.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer (CEO) of CHB, said, “Visitors can relax on the sofas at reception area till a counter is available. The status of the token number will be displayed on a large LED screen in the seating area.”

Story Saved
Thursday, November 03, 2022
