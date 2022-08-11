Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 154 properties for sale
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for 154 commercial and residential properties from August 16.
Among the units on offer, 99 commercial properties will be auctioned on leasehold basis, while 53 residential and two commercial properties will be sold on freehold basis.
Bids can be submitted till 10 am on September 6 and will be opened the same day.
CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “The reserve prices of 17 residential units on freehold basis located at Indira Colony, Manimajra, have been reduced by about 15% compared to the last e-tender. As many as 30 residential units, including 2BHK and EWS flats, and one commercial unit have been included for the first time in the e-tender process.”
The reserve prices of 98 leasehold commercial units, located at different parts of the city, have also been reduced by around 15%.
The detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids is available on www.chbonline.in.
In its July auction, CHB had found no takers for both residential and commercial properties. In another auction in June, the board had managed to sell only six of the 31 freehold properties.
Of the 27 residential properties, only four could be sold and in the commercial segment, only two of the four properties found takers. Even in the previous auction that concluded in May, the response was similarly tepid, as CHB could sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics