Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old Sector-9 office building

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) in Sector 9 has decided to lease out its old building (block A) on rent to both the public and private sectors at the cost of ₹203 per square feet.

The CHB staff is currently operating from block B, with the new building having been inaugurated on March 27 earlier this year.

The building’s blocks A and C were constructed in 1977 on around 20,000 square feet, and comprise 52 rooms and a basement for parking.

Block B, which has seven floors, meanwhile, was constructed this year and is a five-star-rated green building, boasting of a number of design features to reduce the office’s carbon footprint.

A senior CHB official said all staff members had been shifted to the new building, so block A was now vacant. “A government agency had sent in an application to occupy the space, but has not reverted so far. So, we will be giving it to the government sector at central public works department (CPWD) rate, which is currently ₹203 per square feet. If the building is not leased to a government office, e-bidding will be conducted, with CPWD rate as the reserve price, to invite private entities,” the official said.

“The building is located at a prime location in Sector 9 and many private firms are approaching us,” the official added.

CHB, a UT administration undertaking, was established in 1976 by extending the Haryana Housing Board Act, 1971. The prime objective of the board is to provide reasonably-priced housing. Till March 2019, the board has constructed a total of 67,565 houses across various categories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON