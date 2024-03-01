 Chandigarh: HP man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: HP man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years

Chandigarh: HP man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2024 08:18 AM IST

A 32-year-old man, who was caught with banned injections without any licence or permit in August 2018, has been sentenced to 10-year jail by a local court.

The Chandigarh court also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh on the accused booked under NDPS Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Identified as Richard Joseph, hailing from Sundernagar, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, he was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on him.

As per prosecution’s case, a police party on patrolling had stopped Joseph for checking on August 7, 2018. On frisking him, cops had recovered 12 vials of buprenorphine, 2 ml each, and 12 vials of pheniramine maleate, 10 ml each, without any permit or licence.

Therefore, a case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector 39 police station.

During trial, the accused pleaded that he was a physiotherapist by profession and had been falsely implicated by police. He was not involved in any other or similar matter and had nothing to do with the present case. He further submitted that he was a youngster and his future will be spoiled by putting him behind the bars in a false case.

Whereas public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that stringent punishment be awarded to him as he was held with a commercial quantity of banned injections.

