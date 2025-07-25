Chandigarh: HS Lucky appointed as art, culture committee chief

More than a week after Chandigarh member of parliament Manish Tewari resigned from the post, HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee has been appointed as chairman of the Art, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Preservation Committee on Thursday. Lucky expressed gratitude to the Punjab governor and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria for his appointment. (HT photo for representation)

Lucky expressed gratitude to the Punjab governor and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria for his appointment. Lucky also thanked MP Tewari for recommending his name in his place.

On July 14, two days after the UT administration constituted 10 standing committees under the Administrator’s Advisory Council, Congress MP Tewari had stepped down as the chairperson of the sub-committee. While highlighting anomalies in the appointments, he had requested Kataria to appoint local Congress president HS Lucky as the chairperson instead.

In a letter to Kataria, MP Tewari pointed out how seven out of the 10 chairpersons of the various sub-committees belonged to “one political dispensation” only.

MP Tewari wrote, “I had the occasion to peruse the list of chairpersons and members of the sub-committees constituted from among the members of the Administrator’s Advisory Council appointed by you. I was rather surprised to note that while the Chandigarh presidents of other political parties have been appointed as chairpersons of one sub-committee or the other, the president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC) HS Lucky has only been made a member of the art, culture, tourism and heritage preservation sub-committee. This is a serious anomaly.”