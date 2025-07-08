Chandigarh: ICMR chief lauds institute’s innovation, 31 workers honoured

With over 27 lakh patients treated last year, 74 research grants secured in two years, and innovations gaining global recognition, PGIMER Chandigarh celebrated 62 years of advancing healthcare and medical research on Monday. Recognised as one of India’s premier medical institutions, the institute has played a pivotal role in transforming clinical care and translational research. Dr Rajiv Bahl, director general of ICMR. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary to the government of India in the department of health research and the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, was the chief guest at the 62nd Foundation Day event. A total of 31 PGIMER employees were felicitated for their outstanding service to the institution.

Applauding PGIMER’s achievements, Dr Bahl said, “PGI’s leadership in clinical trials and research is crucial for India’s future in global healthcare innovation.”

Founded in 1962 and inaugurated on July 7, 1963, PGIMER was declared an Institute of National Importance in 1967. Spread across 277 acres, the institute today has over 11,800 staff, including 728 faculty members and 1,300 resident doctors. It has a capacity of 2,233 beds, with 207 ICU beds and 73 operation theatres, catering to nearly 10,000 outpatients daily.

“Devices like the infrared hematoma detector and Mobi-lab, developed with ICMR support, have attracted international attention—even from Bill Gates,” said Dr Bahl.

Dr D Behera, PGIMER’s professor emeritus and president, National Academy of Medical Sciences, attended the event as guest of honour.