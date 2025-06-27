Chandigarh: Improve hygiene, animal care, Guv directs officials

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) facility, located in Sector 38-West, Chandigarh. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria asked officials to prepare a plan for upgrading the existing veterinary hospital. (HT Photo)

During the visit, the administrator expressed dissatisfaction with the existing infrastructure and facilities available for animal care, especially large animals. He directed the concerned officials to take immediate steps to upgrade the veterinary services and overall infrastructure, such as the operation of theatre and medical units to ensure comprehensive treatment for all types of animals.

He further stressed the importance of improving the maintenance of the building and ensuring proper hygiene and care for animals housed there. Kataria issued on-the-spot instructions for the immediate improvement of the veterinary hospital’s condition and directed officials to ensure the availability of necessary equipment, infrastructure enhancements, and adequate deployment of veterinary staff.

In addition, he asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for upgrading the existing veterinary hospital to provide better care and shelter for animals.