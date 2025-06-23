Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: IndiGo flight to Lucknow grounded over technical snag

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2025 08:34 AM IST

This comes close on the heels of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight crash, following which airlines have taken to cancelling or re-scheduling flights whenever a glitch is detected

Passengers faced a major inconvenience on Sunday morning after a technical fault grounded a Chandigarh-Lucknow IndiGo flight which had 177 passengers onboard.

The IndiGo flight 6E 146 was scheduled to take off from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 7.10 am. (HT File)
The IndiGo flight 6E 146 was scheduled to take off from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 7.10 am. (HT File)

This comes close on the heels of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight crash, following which airlines have taken to cancelling or re-scheduling flights whenever a glitch is detected.

The IndiGo flight 6E 146 was scheduled to take off from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 7.10 am. While the boarding process was completed smoothly and the aircraft had begun taxiing towards the runway, the pilot detected a technical issue, prompting an immediate return to the parking bay.

All passengers were subsequently deboarded as a precautionary measure. The airline later cancelled the flight, citing operational reasons, and offered affected passengers the option of full refunds or connecting flights. Many passengers, however, expressed frustration over the last-minute communication and disruption to their travel plans. Those who opted for connecting flights were accommodated on alternative flights via Delhi to reach their destination.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: IndiGo flight to Lucknow grounded over technical snag
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On