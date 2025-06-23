Chandigarh: IndiGo flight to Lucknow grounded over technical snag

Passengers faced a major inconvenience on Sunday morning after a technical fault grounded a Chandigarh-Lucknow IndiGo flight which had 177 passengers onboard. The IndiGo flight 6E 146 was scheduled to take off from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 7.10 am. (HT File)

This comes close on the heels of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight crash, following which airlines have taken to cancelling or re-scheduling flights whenever a glitch is detected.

The IndiGo flight 6E 146 was scheduled to take off from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 7.10 am. While the boarding process was completed smoothly and the aircraft had begun taxiing towards the runway, the pilot detected a technical issue, prompting an immediate return to the parking bay.

All passengers were subsequently deboarded as a precautionary measure. The airline later cancelled the flight, citing operational reasons, and offered affected passengers the option of full refunds or connecting flights. Many passengers, however, expressed frustration over the last-minute communication and disruption to their travel plans. Those who opted for connecting flights were accommodated on alternative flights via Delhi to reach their destination.