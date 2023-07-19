A delegation of the Chandigarh Industrial Association (CIA) and Laghu Udyog Bharti Chandigarh on Tuesday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to address the issues faced by industrialists. Chandigarh: Industrialists meet UT administration over pending issues. (HT FILE)

The delegation, comprising MPS Chawla, Avi Bhasin, Manmohan Singh Chadha and Sunil Khetarpal, presented a memorandum to the administrator regarding the long-pending issues of CIA. They also requested a quarterly visit by a joint secretary from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to address the unresolved issues in Chandigarh.

CIA president MPS Chawla said, “The administrator was very positive and assured the delegation that the pending issues are genuine and already under consideration by the MHA. He even mentioned that these issues will be resolved in the next one or two months, and he is personally following up with the Union ministry.”

The delegation also highlighted the misuse and violation notices received by several industries in Chandigarh regarding alleged violations of regulations. They stated that the main reason for these violations is the lower floor area ratio (FAR) in Chandigarh compared to neighbouring states. They emphasised that the City Beautiful should also allow higher FAR at affordable rates.

According to a statement issued by the industrialists, issues such as the new conversion policy and conversion from leasehold to freehold were also discussed.

Many industries in Chandigarh are currently operating on leasehold plots, which limits their ability to obtain necessary funding and investment. This is also the primary reason why most properties are under litigation. The Supreme Court has directed the adoption of the conversion of leasehold to freehold properties on the pattern followed in Delhi. The delegation noted that all other states have already converted their industrial plots from leasehold to freehold.