Chandigarh: Infra, placements, OBC quota among promises

As most of the major parties have released their manifestos for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, the common thread between various parties is a promise for better infrastructure in PU. ABVP members canvassing on campus. (Keshav Singh/HT)

National Students Union of India (NSUI) was the first to release its manifesto this year. While their top focus was on OBC reservation in admissions and hostel allotment, they had also envisioned setting up a placement cell, student coworking and innovation labs, e-scooter stations and a 24x7 health centre for Panjab University.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had also released its manifesto earlier. Their main demand was to start a grievance redressal officer post to deal with student grievances. They have also promised the installation of rooftop solar panels on all buildings of PU and SOS panic buttons in the varsity for the safety of the students.

Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) released their manifesto on Friday and have asked for various things including ACs in dining halls of the various hostels. They have also promised to get sanitary pad vending machines installed in all hostels.

Interestingly, making a synthetic track for the athletes of PU has found mention in both the manifestos of ABVP and ASAP. There are some promises repeated from last year as well. Anurag Dalal, last year’s PUCSC president in his manifesto had promised making emails for students with PU domain name which has also found mention in various manifestos this year.

Making the manifestos also featured more tech this year. Parties including ASAP and ABVP had installed QR codes throughout campus through which students could send in their ideas regarding what to include in the manifestos. However, a party member confirmed that the number of responses received was very low for a campus with thousands of students, and it shows that students themselves aren’t really attuned to student politics.

Ultimately, manifestos are forgotten by the end of the term and it is rare that even 50% of the promises made are kept by the parties. In this regard, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) has a unique method of fighting the PUCSC elections without a manifesto as such. A member explained that they instead choose to announce their candidate at least a month in advance to the PUCSC elections and spend their time in campaigning and in getting useful equipment for PU students like washing machines or gym equipment before the poll code kicks in.