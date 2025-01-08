Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
Chandigarh introduces Olympic values programme in its govt schools

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2025 09:02 AM IST

The MoU, approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), aims to promote essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork and respect among students

Chandigarh has become the first Union Territory to introduce the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in its government schools by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust.

The Chandigarh administration has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust to introduce the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in its government schools. (HT Photo)
The MoU, approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), aims to promote essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork and respect among students.

The initiative, which was launched in the presence of Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, UT adviser Rajeev Verma and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, seeks to boost sports culture at the grassroots level.

It is expected to help students become responsible citizens with a potential long-term community benefits, including increased sports participation and healthier lifestyles.

Wednesday, January 08, 2025
