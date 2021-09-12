Chandigarh: JE suspended for clicking pictures of Estate Office documents

A junior engineer of Chandigarh administration has been suspended for clicking photos of confidential documents.

As per the suspension order, Navdeep, deputed in the Building Branch of the Estate Office, intentionally entered the establishment section of chief engineer-cum-special secretary (engineering) on September 8 during lunch break and clicked photos of some confidential files using his mobile phone.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and he was also caught red-handed by an official of the establishment section. Officials said this was grave misconduct under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, applicable to employees of Chandigarh administration. Therefore, Navdeep was suspended with immediate effect and sent to the department headquarters.