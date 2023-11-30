Chandigarh: Job seeker duped of 6.4 lakh, two online fraudsters held

The cyber crime cell of UT police has arrested two online fraudsters for duping a city resident of ₹6.45 lakh after contacting him with a lucrative job offer. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, the accused have been identified as Satish Kushwaha, 28, and Abhishek Tiwari, 25, said Chandigarh Police. (HT PHOTO)

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, the accused have been identified as Satish Kushwaha, 28, and Abhishek Tiwari, 25.

The victim in the case, Navin Gupta of Sector 43, had reported that on June 22, he received a phone call from a man named Amit Kaushik, claiming to be from Times Jobs.

Kaushik offered to scheduled a job interview for him, and asked him to deposit money in various bank accounts on account of registration fees, PMP course charges, document verification charge, appointing personal relationship officer, employee agreement, IT security and training. As a result, he paid ₹6.45 lakh, only to eventually realise that he had fallen prey to a fraud.

After he contacted police, a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Cyber Crime police station on October 21.

Following a month-long probe, police arrested the accused from Madhya Pradesh on November 22 and questioned them while they remained in police remand for four days.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they obtained data of job seekers from various job search websites, and contacted them with fake employment offers by posing as HR professionals.