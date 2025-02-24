Chandigarh: Join hands to address social issues, says governor Kataria

UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the second edition of the Health, Beauty and Wellness Symposium 2025, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Northern Region, bringing together industry stakeholders to discuss trends, growth opportunities and innovations on Sunday. Highlighting that inadequate nutrition remains a major contributor to poor health, Kataria said government efforts alone are insufficient and urged the stakeholders to collaborate for social initiatives. He commended the chamber’s role in addressing such challenges and underscored the need for collective action. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla stressed the importance of mindfulness as a powerful tool for managing stress, improving focus and enhancing emotional well-being. She highlighted how Chandigarh’s green spaces and well-planned environment contribute to holistic wellness, positioning it as a model city for sustainability and health.

From preventive healthcare and beauty solutions to mental well-being and lifestyle management, the forum underscored the integration of modern advancements with traditional wisdom to enhance overall quality of life.

Prominent industry leaders, including Rakesh Bhalla, chairman of ASSOCHAM’s Chandigarh UT Development Council and CFO of SML Isuzu Limited; Abhi Bansal, chairman of ASSOCHAM Punjab State Development Council and director of Saraswati Group of Companies; Manik Batra, chairman of ASSOCHAM’s J&K UT Development Council and director of Batra Group of Companies; Drishmeet Singh Buttar, co-chairman of ASSOCHAM Chandigarh UT Development Council and managing partner of Healing Super Specialty Hospital and Iqbal Singh Cheema, co-chairman, ASSOCHAM Punjab State Development Council and executive director of Punjab Film City, were present.