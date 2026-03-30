Chandigarh: Jurists & civil services golf tournament concludes at Chandigarh Golf Club

The jurists and civil services golf tournament concluded successfully at the Chandigarh Golf Club, witnessing participation from 106 players, including 11 honourable Justices and senior civil services officers. RK Pachnanda, president, Chandigarh Golf Association, felicitating Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The tournament began early in the morning with a shotgun start at 6.30 am. Despite light rainfall, players enjoyed favourable weather and top-class course conditions, making for an engaging day of competitive golf.

Chandigarh Golf Association president RK Pachnanda expressed gratitude to the Chandigarh golf club for maintaining world-class facilities and ensuring a memorable experience for all participants.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, accompanied by his wife, Mitra Ghosh. Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh high court Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia was also present on the occasion.

Among the highlights, Tarun Lehal recorded the longest drive of 301 yards, while Rajesh Dhara (CGST Panchkula) won the nearest-to-the-pin contest with a distance of 1 ft 2 inches. Rajan Gupta (retd IAS) secured the straightest drive at 6 inches.

Mahendra Pal Gurjar (IAS, Himachal Pradesh) emerged as the overall net winner with a score of 60, while Aditya Gupta (PCS) claimed the overall gross title with 70.

In the ladies category, Mani Chander won with 72, followed by Gurpreet Kaur Deo (IPS) at 73. Justice Mahesh Grover topped the 9-hole (gross) category with 45.

Other category winners included Kulwaran Singh (IRS retd) in the above 65 (net), Naunihal Singh (IPS) in the 51–65 (net), and Mahendra Pal Gurjar (IAS) in the below 50 (net) category.