Chandigarh: Juvenile among 2 held for burglary at Sec-21 house

Chandigarh Police have arrested two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with a burglary at a house in Sector 21C, Chandigarh, on Monday. The burglary took place at the residence of Neena Chopra, who has been residing in Australia for the past two months. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Prem Sagar, alias Baraiti, a 24-year-old labourer from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and a juvenile, were apprehended by the district crime cell from near the shooting range in Sector 25.

The burglary took place at the residence of Neena Chopra, who has been residing in Australia for the past two months. The incident came to light on October 6, when Sandeep Kumar, the house driver, received a call from a tenant at the house, informing that the bathroom window glass was broken. Upon checking the house, Sandeep found several items scattered and bathroom tap handles missing.

Sandeep immediately contacted the owner via video call. She confirmed that several valuable items were stolen, including an Apple iPad, an iPhone 7 Pro, a Sony laptop and bathroom steel handles. Based on this, an FIR was registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) with added charges under Section 317(2) BNS at Sector-19 police station.

During the investigation, police recovered several stolen items from the accused, including three laptops of Sony, Asus and HP, an Apple iPad, an Apple iPhone, a wireless mouse, music equipment, nine bathroom tap handles, and a gas cylinder.

Prem, who has a prior criminal record, was previously involved in a theft case registered at Sector-17 police station. He and his accomplice are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.