Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Kabaddi tourney held in Dadumajra to celebrate Independence Day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 09:23 pm IST

On this occasion, MP Tewari extended his heartfelt greetings to all citizens on Independence Day and said that this day reminds us of the supreme sacrifices made by the great martyrs for the nation's freedom

On the occasion of Independence Day, Kheda Wrestling Club organised a grand Kabaddi and Wrestling tournament in Dadumajra. Chandigarh member of Parliament Manish Tewari was the chief guest at the event.

MP Tewari said that Dadumajra village and its colony have always been a symbol of sports, culture, and brotherhood.
MP Tewari said that Dadumajra village and its colony have always been a symbol of sports, culture, and brotherhood. (HT Photo for representation)

On this occasion, MP Tewari extended his heartfelt greetings to all citizens on Independence Day and said that this day reminds us of the supreme sacrifices made by the great martyrs for the nation’s freedom, as well as our duties towards the country.

Praising the Kabaddi and Kushti Dangal organised under the leadership of club president Kuldeep Singh Saini, MP Tewari said that Dadumajra village and its colony have always been a symbol of sports, culture, and brotherhood. He added that preserving traditional games like wrestling and passing them on to the younger generation is highly commendable. He encouraged the players and appreciated the hard work of the organisers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Kabaddi tourney held in Dadumajra to celebrate Independence Day
close

