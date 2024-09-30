Chandigarh: Kajheri woman at large after duping over 100 villagers of crores

Police are on the lookout for a woman from Kajheri who has been accused of duping villagers of more than ₹5 crore on the pretext of investment opportunities and committee instalments. A case has been registered under Sections 318 (4) and 61(2) of the BNS at the Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Vikas Kumar, a resident of Kajheri, lodged a formal complaint at the Sector 36 police station, alleging that Rajwanti, the accused, defrauded him and several others over a span of three to four years. According to the complaint, Rajwanti had built a solid reputation within the village by running a community committee for over 25 years, with nearly 500 villagers participating. Her perceived stability, along with the ownership of two houses in Kajheri and a factory in Dera Bassi, made her appear reliable to investors.

Rajwanti allegedly persuaded people to invest in her factory, promising them shares and future benefits. Vikas Kumar alone claims to have invested over ₹50 lakh, while others also contributed significant amounts, believing it was a secure and profitable venture. The total fraud is estimated to exceed ₹5 crore, with police currently verifying the amounts claimed by the victims.

On September 26, protests erupted outside Rajwanti’s home in Sector 52, where nearly 200 victims gathered to demand her arrest. The crowd later moved to the Sector 36 police station, where police registered a case against Rajwanti and her family for fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Rajwanti was known for borrowing and lending money at a 5% interest rate, and for many years, she repaid committee instalments, which further cemented her trust among the villagers. However, after collecting crores of rupees through loans and committee funds, she disappeared.

Police officials have said the scope of the fraud is extensive, impacting individuals from various backgrounds. Investment amounts ranged from ₹50,000 to ₹1 crore. A case has been registered under Sections 318 (4) and 61(2) of the BNS at the Sector 36 police station.