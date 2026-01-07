Chandigarh: Kataria inspects facilities at Model Jail, Manimajra

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday visited Model Jail to review various facilities, welfare measures, skill development initiatives, and healthcare services being provided to inmates. The administrator was accompanied by UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad and other officials of the administration. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during his visit to a park located in Indra Colony in Manimajra on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

During the visit, the administrator reviewed the jail kitchen and its menu, inspected the variety of dishes being prepared, and personally tasted the food to assess its quality and nutritional standards. He also examined the modern kitchen equipment installed for hygienic and efficient food preparation, interacted with the kitchen staff, and shared useful cooking tips.

At the Jeevan Dhara Industrial Training Institute (ITI) functioning within Model Jail, Kataria reviewed the ongoing ITI courses in which prisoners, having passed Class 10, are enrolled for formal vocational training. He interacted with instructors and prisoner-students, reviewed their academic progress, and encouraged inmates with prior experience to further enhance their skills.

In the Women Jail, the administrator reviewed the kitchen facilities and menu. During interaction with women prisoners, the administrator patiently listened to appeals from women prisoners and expressed concern for undertrial prisoners who lack family or social support for pursuing bail.

Governor reviews facilities at Manimajra

The governor also undertook a visit to Manimajra to review healthcare, education and public utility facilities, with a focus on citizen welfare and service delivery.

During a visit to Civil Hospital, Manimajra, doctors briefed the administrator about the registration and payment windows, emergency OPD, and the functioning of the emergency ward. The administrator interacted with patients present in the emergency ward and enquired about their treatment and recovery status.